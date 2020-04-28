The Presidential Task Force on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has explained that the relaxation of the lockdown imposed on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states is to enable citizens to ease back to their normal daily lives.

But it has warned that the measure does not mean that the danger posed by the pandemic has abated.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast on Monday announced the relaxation of the lockdown with effect from May 4 when new measures are due to come into effect.

Speaking at the briefing of the task force in Abuja on Tuesday, its chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed that the lockdown in the three locations would remain until May 4.

He noted that the security agencies will therefore continue to enforce restriction on movements.

The PTF chairman said: “Let me at this point inform you that the lockdown for FCT, Lagos and Ogun states shall remain in force till midnight of Sunday, 3rd May, 2020 after which the new regime of measures shall take effect. Law-enforcement agencies shall therefore continue to enforce the restriction of movements.

“The PTF also implores Nigerians to please continue to adhere to the restriction orders.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the relaxation of the lockdown is to enable us gradually return to our daily lives but in a moderated manner. The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered our ways of life and we must begin to learn how to adjust to this new reality.

“This relaxation does not in anyway imply that the danger has passed. The virus is still potent, virulent and dangerous. We must remain very vigilant and careful. We must take responsibility for our actions. We must commit to a collective victory over COVID-19.”

Mustapha reiterated the position of the president in the broadcast, which he said was done to affirm the leadership role of President Buhari in the containment of the virus.

He said: “The broadcast was an expression of our president’s determination to provide leadership while at the same time ensuring that the rights of Nigerians are respected, security provided for all citizens, the poor and vulnerable are protected and that minimal discomfort is experienced even in the face of a global pandemic that is ravaging the wealth and health of the world.”

Mustapha underscored the president’s appreciation and recognition of the resilience and patriotism of all Nigerians even in the face of the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled that the president noted present the global picture of the pandemic and underscored his readiness to be open with facts and his plans for Nigerians in the fight against COVID-19.

