As the total lockdown imposed on Kabba-Bunu local government area by Kogi State government entered the second day as a result of alleged COVID-19 outbreak in the area, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi has vehemently appealed to the state government to relax the lockdown, saying within 24 hours farmers in the area have lost their farm produce to the activities of the herdsmen.

The royal father who made the appeal on Thursday at his residence in Kabba lamented that farming which is the source of livelihood of his people has been destroyed by herdsmen as people were lockdown at home.

According to him “We are appealing to Governor Yahaya Bello to reconsider the lockdown. All the protocol can be observed without total lockdown because within 24 hours of the lockdown the effect is already telling on my people who lived and dwelled on daily income.

“We can not survive the 14 days lockdown as 48 hours will be very devastating to us. The exercise should be given a human face in the interest of our innocent citizens who continually attested to the fact that there is no coronavirus in the local government.

While cautioning indigene of Kogi western senatorial district to be mindful of their utterances, the monarch warned against politicising issues that have a negative effect on the people.

“It is high time people should desist from politicising issues in the state. Governorship election has been conducted and won, this is the time to join hands with the winner to move Kogi state forward in the interest of development.

“The current administration in the state has no enemy in Kogi West and nobody has the mandate of the people to utter statements that are not in line with the peaceful coexistence of the entire district and we don’t want Kabba town to be used as a battleground to settle scores or political difference,” the royal father said.

He appealed to the state government to assist the people of Kabba with palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Communication Mr Kingsley Fanwo who led health workers and journalists to the palace of the monarch, said that the state government declared the total lockdown to enable it to conduct contact tracing of the alleged COVID-19 outbreak in the local government.

He added that the decision to lockdown Kabba and its environ was not aimed at inflicting hardship on the people, but to clear the insinuations made by some indigenes that there is COVID-19 in the town.

A resident of Kabba town who identified himself as Collins Aree told newsmen that the hardship caused by the lockdown was becoming unbearable, appealing to the governor to relax it before hunger kills the people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ministry Of Defence, Others Make Presentations As Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Defence, Environment, Works and Housing as well as Finance, Budget and National… Read full story

How 19-Year-Old Barakat Was Allegedly Raped, Killed In Ibadan

Dejected, weary, Barakat’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Bello, lay on the floor mourning the loss of her daughter. Mrs Bello had returned on Monday evening to see her daughter lying in the pool of her own blood at the backyard of their home. Her 19-year old daughter had said to have been allegedly raped and killed by suspected… Read full story

Rivers, Cross River, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa Get Refund Of N148bn Spent On Federal Roads, Bridges

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the refund of about N148,141,987,161.25 expended by five states to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Symbolic Pupils’ Enrollment For 2020/2021 Session

THE Lagos State government has begun symbolic enrollment of pupils into early childhood care and development class in public schools in the state. Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, performed the symbolic registration as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day… Read full story

Cleanup Starts At 57 Sites In Ogoni Land ― Minister

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, says no fewer than 57 sites at Ogoni land in Rivers are being cleaned up currently. Abubakar made the disclosure while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that he had presented a report on the ministry’s mandate to a meeting of the… Read full story

COVID-19: NCoS Reopens Custodial Centres For Admission Of Inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) announced the reopening of Custodial Centres to admit all categories of inmates. Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, who ordered the reopening of the Custodial Centres, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the action became imperative to enhance access to justice and… Read full story

Community Policing Takes Off In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and its operations arm, State Community Policing Committee (SCPC), aimed at improving security in all communities across the state… Read full story

Auxiliary, Oyo Park Managers Sign Undertaking Against Drivers’ Harassment, Fake Ticketing

Aimed at curtailing their reported excesses, park managers in Oyo State, on Wednesday, were made to sign an undertaking binding them to adhere to stipulated rules of engagement or face disciplinary measures. As contained in the letter of undertaking, signed at the state secretariat, Ibadan, the park managers are not to engage… Read full story

Ibuprofen Tested As Coronavirus Treatment

Scientists are running a trial to see if ibuprofen can help hospital patients who are sick with coronavirus. According to a BBC report, the team from London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital and King’s College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties… Read full story

There Is Nothing As ‘State Of Osun’, Court Insists

Justice Mathias Agboola of the Osun State High Court on Wednesday insisted that legally and constitutionally there is nothing called “State of Osun”. He declared that under the Nigerian constitution, only Osun State exists. Delivering judgment in Osogbo in a suit filed by a human rights activist, Barrister Kanmi Ajibola against… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE