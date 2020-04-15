COVID-19 lockdown: Nigerians facing hardship ― APC

Leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the growing insecurity across states in the federation, amidst the lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

APC national publicity secretary, Lanre Isa-Onilu in a statement on Wednesday assured that a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Services (DSS) was underway against the miscreants in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He advised Nigerians not to be provoked by “criminal elements trying to exploit the situation and in the process, inflicting further hardships on already stressed fellow Nigerians. ”

Onilu further assured that the fight against the pandemic which he noted was global would soon be won and Nigerians would return to their normal lives.

The statement read in part:” The All Progressives Congress (APC) assures Nigerians that the emerging opportunistic crimes that have been recorded in some parts of the country as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown will soon be brought under check.

“The key responsibility of government remains ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of all citizens. From the renewed and intensified Boko Haram counter-insurgency to the enhanced offensive against emerging crimes in other parts of the country, the government would continue to take bold steps to secure the country and the citizenry.

“In line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari during his broadcast on Monday, a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Services (DSS) is underway against the miscreants.

“There is no dispute about the hardships being faced by many citizens as a result of the unavoidable lockdown. However, we must resist criminal elements trying to exploit the situation and in the process inflicting further hardships on already stressed fellow Nigerians.

“In responding to this ugly situation, we would like to caution the various vigilante groups to resist the urge to resort to unlawful and extra-judicial actions in the name of protecting communities.

“There are already disturbing reports of vigilantes terrorising innocent citizens. What we all need now is to offer ourselves support and ensure we provide as much comfort as possible for one another.

“While the government and private concerns are doing their best to provide relief, we all have a responsibility to join our security services in protecting ourselves and communities from miscreants.

“Nigeria is recording great success in tracking, testing suspected cases and generally containing the further spread of the COVID-19. We have achieved greater awareness of and adherence to public health directives as it relates to social distancing and other preventive protocols. We are confident that the fight against the global pandemic will be won soon and we all will be able to return to our normal lives and activities.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to stay safe.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE