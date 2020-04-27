COVID-19 lockdown: Bauchi sets up magistrate court to try defaulters 

In order to ensure that the preventive measures put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Bauchi State Government is to constitute a Magistrate Court to try those who will not comply with the partial lockdown order.

The was disclosed by the state deputy governor, Sen Baba Tela while assessing the level of compliance of the partial lockdown of the state.

According to him, the decision is to ensure total compliance with the protocol of social distancing as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

The deputy governor then appealed to citizens of the state to cooperate with the government by adhering to the measures put in place in order to avoid community transmission of the virus urging people to as much as possible stay at home to stay safe.

In the same vein, Bauchi State Police Command has informed the general public that, in compliance with the executive order of Bauchi State government on partial lockdown of the state as part of an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19, it has commenced the enforcement of the order since Sunday, 26th April.

The Command in a press release signed by the PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar stated that “In view of the foregoing, the Command calls for understanding from the general public to view this order as a proactive measure to protect their lives and property against the deadly virus and comply with it”.

The Command equally called on the members of the public to continue to observe social distancing explaining that only one person is allowed to be on a motorcycle and not more than two persons on a tricycle.

It added that, Markets will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00am to 2:00 pm while the restriction does not affect supermarkets and those selling food items, drugs and other essential items.

The Commissioner of Police, Phillip S. Maku in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies in the State and Bauchi State Task Force on Covid-19 has commenced inspection tour within the State to ensure compliance of the order.

The CP appreciated the usual cooperation and understanding of the members of the public especially at this trying time as he appeals for strict adherence to the order.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE