Bauchi State deputy governor, Sen Baba Tela has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance to the total lockdown order imposed on three LGAs of Katagum, Giade and Zaki as a measure to check community transmission of COVID-19 in the area.

The Bauchi deputy governor who is the Chairman of Bauchi State Rapid Response Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever assured that with the high level of compliance so far exhibited by the people, the objective of the decision of the total lockdown order will be achieved within the 10 days period.

Bauchi Baba Tela who spoke on the phone from Azare where he is monitoring the situation as directed by Governor Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, Buchi State governor, said that “all markets have been closed down, streets deserted, offices closed with the exception of essential services. We are on the right path to surmounting the problem”.

Bauchi Baba Tela added that “The aim is not to make life difficult for the people but to stop the frequent visits to Kano and Jigawa States to go and come back with the COVID-19 virus and then transmit to innocent people. Every means of going to these states by the people have been blocked and so it will remain for the next 10 days”.

Though the Bauchi deputy governor he said that the measure taken by the government was greeted with mixed feelings considering the fact that most people have to go out on a daily basis to get what to eat, Baba Tela declared that “yes, people have to go out to fend for their needs, the government will not just look on when the situation gets worsened, we need to act, we have to be decisive just for a moment”.

On the new protocol of discharging the positive cases after treatment and testing negative, the Bauchi deputy governor commended NCDC for changing the protocol saying that the new development will facilitate the process of treatment and discharge which will, in turn, reduce the number of patients on admission at the same time thereby making management less cumbersome.

The Bauchi Taskforce Chairman commended all Frontline health workers for risking their lives in order to save other lives assuring that government is doing everything to safeguard their lives and those of their immediate family members.

