COVID-19 lockdown: 30 arrested for breach of stay-at-home order

One of the mobile courts sitting at the Warri South Magistrate Court in Delta State has, on Thursday, apprehended and arraigned no fewer than 30 persons for violating the state’s sit-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspects, who were arraigned before Mrs E.M Sowho for violating the lockdown order by the Delta government, included: Edor Bernard (m), Ebi Ziporah (m), Oke Michael (m), Juliet Sarah (f), Jubemi Omatseye (m), Salisu Yakubu (m), and Stanley Freeborn, among others.

It will be recalled that the state government ordered the lockdown with effect from April 1 to end April 14 as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prosecuting counsel, Sunday Irabor (DSP) told the court that the suspects failed to comply with the lockdown order as directed by the state government.

According to him, their action contravenes Regulation 2 sub 1 of Infectious Disease (emergency prevention regulations 2020 of Delta government.

Irabor added that the offence was punishable under section 61 of the Public Health Law of Delta, Nigeria 2006.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

Magistrate Sowho, however, in her discretion having heard from the accused fined them between N500 and N1000 each to serve as a deterrent to others.

On the sideline, Freeborn, one of the accused advised the public to obey the government order noting that it was in the interest of the general public.

Earlier, before the court proceeding, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Mohammed Garba said that the security men had apprehended so many defaulters.

He added that they would continue to enforce the order.

“You can see that we are at the Magistrate Court One, one of the mobile courts set up by the state government to try those who disobey the lockdown order.

“You also see that we have apprehended a lot of people who have disobeyed the stay-at-home order by the state government.

“I do not know what they are doing outside even when they know that there is a lockdown in the state.

“The magistrate is here and those that cannot be fined will be taken to the correctional centre. We have made an arrest, it is left for the court to do its work.

“We have been advising people not to go out. This lockdown is for the benefit of all of us. We do not want any casualty in this state,” he said.

