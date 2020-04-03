COVID-19: Lawyers donate N.5m to Bauchi govt to tackle spread 

The sum of N500, 000 has been donated to the Bauchi State government to enable it to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The donation was made jointly by Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBALAC) and Bauchi Assembly of Youths Actors (BAYOPA) during a brief ceremony held at the government house, Bauchi on Thursday.

Initiator and convenor of BOBALAC, Jibrin S. Jibrin Esq made the donation when the two bodies visited the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever at the Government House Bauchi saying that the donation was to contribute towards tackling of the virus which is affecting the state and its economy.

He said that “We hereby convey the joint decision of BOBALAC & BAYOPA to support the cause of fighting scourge by donating materials and cash as part of our corporate social responsibility”.

The Convener of BOBALAC also appealed to the federal government and other critical stakeholders to come to the aid of the state government so as to combat the virus.

While receiving the donation, State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who is the Chairman of the State Outbreak Response Committee on Lassa Fever and Coronavirus expressed gratitude to the two groups for the gesture and pledged to ensure judicious utilization.

Baba Tela observed that the donation will go along way in assisting the committee to overcome the situation saying, ” On behalf of His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed, the Government and the People of Bauchi State, I wish to express our profound gratitude to you for this gesture, I can assure you that it will go along way in the eradication of this disease”.

He added that ” Your groups always identify with our governor, I recalled after winning the election, you supported him both at Tribunal, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court to manage his legal case”.

