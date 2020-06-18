COVID-19: Lawmaker raises the alarm over ‘pay-as-you-go’ checkpoint at Anambra-Enugu border

The lawmaker representing Awka North constituency in Anambra State Assembly, John Okoye, has urged the concerned authorities, especially the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano and his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to order the immediate dismantling of the border check-point at Umuji Village, Ebenebe community in Awka North Local Government Area, alleging that the check-point was serving as an easy route by violators of the order against inter-state travels.

The lawmaker frowned on what he described as “pay-as-you-go” process at the border between Anambra and Enugu State while speaking to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday. He explained that the check-point has become a cash-cow for those employed to man it, alleging that some commuters, especially commercial vehicle operators, who exit or enter the state from the neighbouring Ezeagu area of Enugu State pay as much as N10,000 to compromise those manning the check-point.

Okoye expressed worry that the development had put the health of his constituents at serious risk of contracting the COVID-19 disease, adding that the entry of people from outside the state through the check-point may be responsible for the recent increase in the COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

“I had wanted to raise the matter on the floor of the Anambra State House of Assembly to call on the state governor to dismantle that border check-point but have not been able to do so because we have not been sitting regularly since the coronavirus pandemic broke out three months ago.

“Besides, one of the check-points at Umuji community is not supposed to be there because that place is not a border area. The person who established it did so simply to use it for extortion. I was told that commercial vehicles, especially those conveying passengers to the Northern part of the country pay as much as N10,000 before they are allowed to pass,” the lawmaker stated.

Reacting to the development, the Awka North Local Government Transition Committee chairman, Chief Ferdinand Onwuje, on his part, confessed that he was the person who established the check-point shortly after the inter-state travel ban was imposed by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He stated that he mounted the check-point on the instruction of the then state Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christian Madubuko, adding that the area he mounted the check-point was strategic in tracking down people who enter the state through various routes in neighbouring Ezeagu area of Enugu State.

According to him, he paid those he employed to man the check-point for the first two weeks after establishing it from his pocket, and, thereafter handed the management of the check-point to Dr Madubuko, who he said later in collaboration with the chief security officer to the governor, Mr Chinedu appointed one of the special assistants to the governor and chairman of the state chapter of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Mr Okpalaezeukwu Chukwuma, to take over management of the check-point.

Mr Onwuje, however, lamented that the people manning the checkpoint might have resorted to extortion because according to him his findings showed that they have not been paid any other money except the payment he made to them for the two weeks he supervised them which he said was a total sum of N30,000 at N15,000 per week.

