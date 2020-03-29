COVID-19: Lawmaker donates bags of rice, hand gloves, others to constituents

The Lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Olayiwola Sobur, has donated food items and protective kits to constituents as a stimulus plan for adhering to the stay-at-home directive of the state government against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislator, who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government Affairs, made this donation yesterday at the constituency in Lagos.

Sobur donated bags of rice, hand gloves, face masks and sanitisers to the constituents as a fight against the pandemic.

While speaking to newsmen during the donation, Olayiwola stated that the gesture was as a result of identifying with the constituents in the period of coronavirus pandemic.

He added that this donation is timely and necessary because of their adherence to the stay-at-home policy of the Lagos state government.

Sobur lauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his meaningful and highly effective approach of stay-at-home policy geared towards protecting all the members of the state against the pandemic

He also showered encomiums on the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for passing the coronavirus pandemic Bill in order to empower the governor to carry out activities in the best interest of the residents against the pandemic.

“It was borne out of the need to identify with my Constituents during this trying period of coronavirus pandemic.

“This is so important for me because my constituents are complying with the State Government’s policy of stay-at-home during the pandemic and there is a need to support them in that manner.

“I would like to appreciate the Executive Governor of the State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for swiftly coming up with the well-meaning and highly helpful initiative of the policy.

“I also want to express gratitude to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly for swiftly passing the coronavirus Bill in order to empower the governor to carry out measures that are in the best interest of the people of Lagos state” Sobur stated.

Meanwhile, The Chairman expressed optimism that Nigeria would successfully pass through the pandemic, urging Nigerians to have faith in God and be health-conscious.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE