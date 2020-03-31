COVID-19: LASG pays 418 pensioners N1.8bn bond arrears 

By Bola Badmus- Lagos
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Amid raging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Lagos State government has taken a further step to ensure that the aged and retirees do not suffer undue hardship during the restriction order, as it ensured seamless payment of N1.8bn bond arrears to 418 pensioners.
The State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, made this known in a release from her office, saying that the payment was done on  Friday, 27th March 2020.
She revealed that the gesture was one of the many of its kind put in place by the state government to ensure that elderly citizens were not affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Ponnle also disclosed that the usual Bond presentation ceremony did not hold in compliance with the directive against the gathering of more than 25 persons in any location, saying, however, that the Lagos State Pension Commission, LASPEC, transferred the Bond Certificates of the 418 pensioners to their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) for the pay-out of accrued rights.

The commissioner, while giving notice that the verification exercise for Lagos State pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme had been postponed, hinted that the Civil Service Pensions Office was exploring alternative verification methods to be announced in due course.

She reiterated that LASPEC offices remained available virtually and enjoined pensioners with any inquiries to contact the official telephone numbers – +2348023065860; +2348023064050.

The Commissioner implored pensioners to stay indoors, stay safe and observe the widely publicised social distancing methods, assuring that Lagos State would continue to care for its pensioners.

COVID-19: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As Chairman, Economic Sustainability Committee
President Muhammadu Buhari has set up an Economic Sustainability Committee with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as chairman. He has also okayed financial services providers to operate during the restriction on movements and activities that he imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States to curtail the spread of coronavirus…

COVID-19: Governor Makinde Tests Positive, Explains How He Got Infected •Says I remain in self-isolation •Oyo State releases index case after treatment
Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde on Monday confirmed he has tested positive to the rampaging coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19. The governor who tweeted via his personal handle @seyiamakinde on Monday, said that he was asymptomatic and would remain in isolation...

