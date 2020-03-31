COVID-19: LASG pays 418 pensioners N1.8bn bond arrears
Mrs Ponnle also disclosed that the usual Bond presentation ceremony did not hold in compliance with the directive against the gathering of more than 25 persons in any location, saying, however, that the Lagos State Pension Commission, LASPEC, transferred the Bond Certificates of the 418 pensioners to their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) for the pay-out of accrued rights.
The commissioner, while giving notice that the verification exercise for Lagos State pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme had been postponed, hinted that the Civil Service Pensions Office was exploring alternative verification methods to be announced in due course.
She reiterated that LASPEC offices remained available virtually and enjoined pensioners with any inquiries to contact the official telephone numbers – +2348023065860; +2348023064050.
The Commissioner implored pensioners to stay indoors, stay safe and observe the widely publicised social distancing methods, assuring that Lagos State would continue to care for its pensioners.
