COVID-19: LASG pays 418 pensioners N1.8bn bond arrears 

Amid raging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Lagos State government has taken a further step to ensure that the aged and retirees do not suffer undue hardship during the restriction order, as it ensured seamless payment of N1.8bn bond arrears to 418 pensioners.

The State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, made this known in a release from her office, saying that the payment was done on Friday, 27 th March 2020.