COVID–19: LASCOPA engages market officials, traders on partial closure

AS part of efforts to ensure total compliance with the Lagos State Government’s directive on the partial closure of businesses and some markets across the state, to control the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus, the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has engaged market leaders and traders.

The agency’s General Manager, Mrs Kemi Olugbode, in a statement, explained that the engagement became necessary in order to educate traders and consumers on the COVID-19 pandemic, while also promoting and protecting consumerrights to safety.

She said that during the engagement at the Balogun Market, one of the Market leaders, Alhaji Babajide Ibrahim, promised that the market executives would ensure proper sensitisation of all traders within the market.

He added that the market leaders would take the enlightenment round the market so as to ensure that all traders comply with directives on the partial closure of some markets.

The Chairman, Market Parking Board of Lagos Island, Mr Ibrahim Dawodu, also assured that there would be total compliance with the directives of the state government, adding that the market parking spaces will be under lock and key.

The Iyaloja of Owolowo, AlhajaIdayat Ali, promised that the executive members would work in tandem with the Market Taskforce to ensure all shops and retailers’ outlets along Nnamdi Azikwe, Agarawu, Olowogbowo and others comply with the directive, adding that any recalcitrant will be severely dealt with.

The state governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu, had few days ago, directed that some markets, courts and parks in Lagos State should be shut for seven days starting from Thursday, March 26, 2020, as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Victims Count Losses As Explosion Destroys 70 Buildings, Injures 13 In Ondo

No fewer than 70 houses were on Saturday destroyed in Eleyowo/Iluabo communities on the Akure–Owo Expressway in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State when objects suspected to be explosives exploded in the area. The blast, which occurred around 12:57a.m., left about 13 people injured… Read full article

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE