COVID-19: Lagos sets to give private schools’ owners, teachers palliatives

After months of lamentations, the Lagos State government has said it would reach out to the private school owners and their teachers with food items to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown on them.

The Commissioner for Education Lagos State, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the assurance on a sideline at the commencement of the distribution of the home-grown school feeding palliatives to parents of pupils in primary 1-3 in Lagos State held at Saint Francis Primary School Maryland.

According to her, the government is aware of the plights of private school owners and teachers and is already working towards reaching out to them with their own palliatives.

When asked how soon this would be, she said certainly it would not be long as this is the period they badly need the support.

While noting that the government would have done this before now, she said the delay is to work our effective modalities that would ensure all intended beneficiaries get their portion.

According to her, private schools are many and diffused and government intention is to reach out to them all.

There are thousands of private primary and secondary schools and under more than six different associations scattered across the state just like many others around the country.

“We don’t want a case where proprietors will not share with their teachers whatever palliatives given to their schools. So, we want to prevent such before we start reaching out to them and now we are already at the advanced stage to commence the distribution,” the commissioner explained.

