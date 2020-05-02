COVID-19: Lagos schools remain closed for now ― Govt

The Lagos State government has said all the schools in the state from primary to tertiary would remain closed for now until it says otherwise.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, stated this on Saturday as a reaction to refute a social media report claiming that the government has asked all schools, especially primary and secondary, to reopen their doors from next Monday for the third term activities of the 2019\2020 academic year.

She said there was no iota of truth in the said report except trying to create confusion among stakeholders in the education sector.

According to her, the government is yet to conclude with new guidelines for implementation as regards schools resumption in the state let alone releasing any.

“Though, the guidelines for post-COVID-19 lockdown for schools are already under review by the ministry and this will be made public when ready,” she stressed.

While noting that in line with the state’s Head of Service Circular Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/046 asking officers on Grade level 13 and above to resume duty as part of measures to ease lockdown in the state, Mrs Adefisayo, in a statement made available by the head of the public affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, said the directive is applicable also to teachers in public schools in the state.

But the resumption of those concerned officers, she pointed out, is subject to the flexible work roasters develop by tutors-general\permanent secretaries (TG\PS) of various education districts across the state and in compliance with the physical distancing principle as stipulated by the government.

Mrs Adefisayo, however, reaffirmed that the state government did not impose any ban on private schools organising digital lessons for their students as the government own are still ongoing but that such arrangement should not be interpreted as a third term resumption.

