COVID-19: Lagos Police arrests, charges 1,872 persons to court

Another One thousand, eight hundred and seventy-two (1872) suspected COVID-19 lockdown violators of the movement restriction and social distancing measures have in the last two weeks been arrested by the police.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, while confirming the arrest of the violators to newsmen on Sunday said that the suspect was over the weekend arraigned before mobile courts in the state.

The Lagos spokesperson in a statement signed by him and made available to the Tribune Online also said that Four hundred Eighty-three (483) vehicles were also impounded within the period.

The Lagos police image maker said: “Operatives of Lagos State Command on enforcement of COVID-19 have in the last two weeks arrested 1,872 violators.”

“He continued that: “The suspects were charged to Mobile Court by the Command’s legal team at the State CID Yaba. 1,833 accused persons pleaded guilty to the one-count charge and were convicted.”

Elkana also continued that “the remaining 39 accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded in Police Custody till the next adjourned date for hearing.”

“Four hundred and eighty-three (483) vehicles were impounded, out of which three hundred and ninety-eight (398) are private vehicles, while eighty-five (85) are commercial vehicles.”

The Lagos police spokesperson also stated that “twenty (20) out of the commercial vehicles impounded are intercepted along the boundary communities on non-essential interstates travel with one hundred and fifty-two (152) passengers who were equally arrested and charged to court.”

“The Command succeeded in impounding seven hundred and four (704) motorcycles for violating the suspension order on commercial motorcycles issued by the governor. Seventy-three (73) tricycles were impounded for violating the curfew.”

