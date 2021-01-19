COVID-19: Lagos oxygen demand hits 360 cylinders per day ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has raised the alarm over rising COVID-19 positive cases in the wake of the second of the pandemic, saying the oxygen demand by patients in the state-owned isolation facilities had jumped from 70 to 360-litre cylinders per day and projected to hit 750 by end of January, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also counselled that, in the second wave of the pandemic, any malaria-like symptoms by patients should be considered as COVID-19 infection unless proven otherwise by the test conducted on the patients.

The governor made this known, on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

This was just as he said that the increase in the positivity of cases had necessitated the provision of greater amounts of concentrated oxygen for the moderate to severe cases on admission in the state isolation centres.

Besides, the governor disclosed that the state government had decentralized the availability of oxygen across the state through the provision of 10 oxygen and sampling kiosks, assuring that oxygen therapy and other related services would be provided to patients that required them, adding that five of these 10 oxygen centres had been commissioned while the remaining five would be ready for use within the next four weeks.

“This strategy is to further increase the fighting chance of Lagos residents that have contracted the virus and require immediate oxygen therapy. As a result of the increasing demand for oxygen, the Lagos State Government also commissioned an Oxygen Plant at the Yaba Mainland Hospital to mitigate the projected need,” he added.

On vaccines, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state government was closely monitoring ongoing action by the Federal Government to procure COVID-19 vaccines for use in the country.

The governor also said that the state government had also opened discussions with vaccine manufacturers to ensure that when the vaccine becomes available Lagosians can be catered for.

“We are closely monitoring ongoing action by the Federal Government to procure COVID-19 vaccines for use in Nigeria. We have also opened discussions with vaccine manufacturers so that when the vaccine comes eventually we can ensure that Lagosians are catered for,” he said.

“In the meantime, we are developing a strategy that will articulate the criteria, guidelines and regulatory framework for providing and monitoring vaccinations in Lagos,” he further said.

Speaking on the reopening of schools despite COVID-19 spike, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the decision as a difficult one to make in light of the situation at hand, assuring that it was “the best decision for our children’s safety and long-term development especially our most vulnerable children.”

