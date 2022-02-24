COVID-19: Lagos LG begins enforcement of mass vaccination, mask-wearing March 1

Lagos Island Local Government said on Thursday that, come March 1, 2022, it will commence enforcement of its recently signed Executive Order 03 requiring Mass Vaccination and Mask Wearing in by council employees, contractors, and “all persons in local government buildings and properties” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Chairman of the council, Prince Tijani Adetoyese Olusi, made this known while addressing newsmen in Ikeja GRA, saying Section 2 of the Order stipulates that Heads of executive departments and units (agencies) of Lagos Island Local Government shall immediately take action, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to require compliance with Centre for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines with respect to compulsory vaccination, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and other public health measures.

According to the council boss, enforcement of the Executive Order on COVID-19 became imperative as alleviating the impacts of the pandemic was vital for preventing poverty from deepening and increasing in the country, vis a vis the council area.

The council boss, while further justifying the new measure, noted that the city of Lagos with just 8.9sq kilometres, being smallest in size, and the largest in Nigeria in terms of its daytime population of about a 13million people between Monday and Friday while its residents’ population is 500,000, had been confronted with the simultaneous challenge of combating the public health crisis of the pandemic alongside a weakening economy.

In particular, Olusi said the impact of COVID-19 had been most strongly felt in commerce, service and agriculture sectors, noting that 79per cent of respondents reported that their household’s total income had decreased since mid- March 2020.

“It is based on this that, I signed Executive Order 03 Mass Vaccination and Mask Wearing in Lagos Island Local Government. Indeed, I launched advocacy on this while enforcement will start from the 1st of March, 2022. I seek your partnership on this very important advocacy,” the council boss said.

Speaking on his agenda to move the council forward, Prince Olusi said he was resolved to re-ignite the flame of a city where everyone is his brother’s keeper and a city that worked for all.

“We are determined to recreate several parks and sit-out areas along the Marina, bring back the lunchtime conviviality, night- leisure, and stimulate weekend life with a family amusement and recreation life supported with blue economic activities.

“We intend to construct several parks in the inner neighbourhood, and install solar-powered lights along its roads, upgrading city culture has become s new project on our agenda,” the chairman stated.

