COVID-19: Lagos govt palliatives’ critics are mischief makers ― Lawmaker

The Lawmaker representing Badagry constituency 2 at the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon Setonji David, has described critics of the palliatives of Lagos State government as mischief-makers.

Setonji made this known while donating emergency food relief to all members of his constituents in Lagos.

The food relief contained rice, beans, ‘semovita’, spaghetti, noodles, tomato pastes, sanitisers and a host of other ingredients were provided to ease the burden on the masses.

He beseeched the critics to desist from such as it is not the right time for politics because the health of the nation is of paramount importance.

“There are mischief makers who are out to take advantage of every situation. This is not the right time for politics.

“This has to do with the health of the nation and should be devoid of political influence and manipulation. Those claims are not genuine.”

While speaking on the gesture, Hon Setonji said there is a need to bring succour to the people, describing the palliative as a little gesture but should be gladly accepted.

“I am the representative of the people. I feel for them, nobody is spared by this pandemic hence I must do my best to bring succor to my people.

“Essentially, what I have done is the least expected of a leader at this perilous time in the history of our nation.

“I feel the pulse of my people. I know how hard a time like this is. My coming late into the scenes is to give to you what could satisfy you for some days, if not weeks. Please, accept my little gift with love.”

He further stated that the food was distributed devoid of party sentiment, family or friends.

“Believe you me there was no room for partiality or party affiliation in the process. Thank you all, May God satisfy us all and heal our land. ”

Setonji finally advised all constituents to take precautions and adhere strictly to instructions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to plead with our people to adhere strictly to instructions and regulations of all levels government in order for us to get over these dangerous times.

“I pray fervently that we shall overcome this evil and get back to our normal life,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE