COVID-19: Lagos govt impounds 20 vehicles for violation of lockdown order

Worried by non-compliance with the lockdown order by motorists in the state especially interstate commercial transport activities, Lagos State government at the weekend scaled up its enforcement, with about 20 vehicles and 15 motorbikes impounded for violating the order.

Operators were found not to possess movement permit as a result of which the affected vehicles and motorbikes popularly called okadas were impounded and taken to the LASTMA yard, and would not be released until after the lockdown.

The Enforcement team led by the Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Hon. Toyin Fayinka, and comprising operatives of the State Task Force, LASTMA, Officers of the Nigeria Police Force and Officers of the Ministry of Transportation, enforced the order on Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Jibowu, Ebute-Metta, Otto and Iddo corridor, among other places.

Speaking on the development, Fayinka, in a statement made available by the State Ministry of Transportation, said the enforcement was effected on the order of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stem down the rising spread of the community-based Coronavirus.

According to him, some of the impounded vehicles include some interstate passengers loaded commuter buses belonging to some transport companies both at Jibowu on Lagos /Ikorodu road.

“Others are IVECO truck, Volvo truck, KIA Salon car, Siena space bus as well as Yellow buses popularly called Danfo, among others.

Accompanied by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr Oluseyi Whenu; LASTMA General Manager, Engr. Olajide Oduyoye and Director of Transport Operations in the State, Engr. Afeez Toriola, Fayinka stated that the state government was worried by the non-compliance of the lockdown order, warning residents to obey the stay-at-home order and imbibe personal hygiene to support the government daily efforts in curbing the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The Special Adviser explained that it was worrisome that Lagos State alone recorded as much as 80 confirmed cases as at last count, stressing that there was the need to strengthen enforcement of stay-at-home order in the interest of the public.

Fayinka urged that total support and cooperation of the residents were required to succeed in the fight against COVID-19 in order to avert the danger inherent in further spread of the deadly disease, assuring that the state government would not relent in its house- to- house testing to further prevent community-based spread.

While stressing that all the vehicles/motorbikes impounded would not be released until after the lockdown, Fayinka frowned at the involvement of some law enforcement agents that were among the lockdown violators.

He reiterated that the government would not hesitate to enforce the law on any individual or group that attempted to frustrate the on-going efforts at eradicating the spread of the killer viral disease in the state.

Fayinka, while urging the residents to regularly wash and sanitize their hands, maintain social distancing and imbibe personal hygiene, warned that the enforcement was going to be continuous, adding that any vehicle impounded for violating the order would not be released until after the lockdown.

