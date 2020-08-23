COVID-19: Lagos govt deploys 48 safety marshals to jetties

The Lagos State Government Safety Commission has deployed 48 COVID-19 Safety Marshals to jetties across the state as part of the efforts at containing the spread of the virus.

Mr Lanre Mojola, Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday, in Lagos.

According to him, the Lagos State Safety Commission, Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) have trained and deployed 48 volunteers as COVID-19 Safety Marshals to jetties across the State.

He said that the safety marshals were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that commuters would wear Personal Protective Equipment and provide safety briefings to commuters before the trip.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG’s, Mrs Solape Hammond; Director-General, Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola; General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr Damilola Emmanuel, took turns to express their profound gratitude to the volunteers for devoting their time to the service.

”The safety marshals are trained on safety standards and protocols to ensure the safety of citizens seeking to commute through the waterways.

”The importance of taking safety as a collective responsibility is that everyone has to play their part in order to complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government in curbing the spread of the deadly virus,” Mojola said.

He enjoined bars, restaurants, hotels and other social centres to register their business on www.lasgsafetyreg.com.

Mojola warned that facilities that opened without procuring the provisional safety compliance letter and operating above the stipulated number of 50 people the current directives of the state government would be closed down.

(NAN).

