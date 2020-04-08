COVID-19: Lagos govt debunks allegation of looting of its food warehouse

The Lagos State government on Wednesday debunked the reports that its warehouse where foods meant for distribution over the COVID-19 lockdown were kept have been vandalised and the food looted.

The government asserted that none of its warehouses was vandalised and looted contrary to an online video which alleged that the state government’s store at Abule Egba storing the on-going COVID-19 Emergency Food Response stimulus package was vandalised.

A statement issued on Wednesday from the Ministry of Agriculture and signed by Jide Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, explained that the allegation was false more importantly as the state government didn’t have any store house at Abule Egba.

The statement therefore urged members of the public to disregard both the video and allegation.

