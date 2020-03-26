COVID-19: Lagos govt begins makeshift food markets at schools

Following the directive of the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, on more restrictive measures to break the cycle of transmission of Coronavirus, the state government on Monday set up makeshift markets for food and agricultural produce in selected schools across Local Governments in the state.

The makeshift food and agricultural markets are located in Mushin, Alimosho, Surulere, Ikeja, Apapa, Lagos Mainland; Eti-Osa; Surulere and Ifako Ijaiye local governments.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, made this known, noting that the aim of setting up the makeshift markets was to provide Lagosians access to food supplies during this restrictive period in order to prevent panic buying.

He said the move followed the directive of the state government that all markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities be closed.

According to him, the makeshift food and agricultural markets would be located in schools such as Bishop Aggey Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ajenifuja Primary School, Ilupeju, Mushin; Papa Ajao Primary School, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Akin Ogun Primary School, Mosan; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran; and Animashaun Primary School, Ijeshatedo off Omilani Street, Surulere.

Others are Ikeja Primary School, Ikeja; Opebi Primary School, Opebi, Ikeja; Anglican Primary School, Marine Beach, Apapa; St. Jude Primary School, Ebute- Metta; St. George’s Boys Primary School, Falomo; Community Grammar School, Adelabu, Surulere; Obele Secondary School, Adelabu, Surulere; Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye; and Stadium High School, Ifako.

Lawal stressed that his ministry along with the Ministry of Health has put in place safety guidelines at each of the makeshift food and agricultural markets, urging for strict adherence to safety measures by shoppers and necessary precautionary measures of social distancing.

The commissioner pointed out that there was no need for any panic buying by members of the public, particularly since the makeshift food and agricultural markets had been put in place by the state government to ameliorate peoples’ suffering.

He assured that officials of the Nigeria Police and Neighbourhood Watch would be on the ground to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Lawal explained that the chefs of the fast-moving consumer goods “have since assured the state government of their readiness to keep supplies flowing unhindered hence there is no need for any panic buying from shoppers.”

He, therefore, advised all residents of the state to take individual responsibility during this restrictive period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission could be broken in the state.

