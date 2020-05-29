COVID-19: Lagos discharges two Indians, 27 other patients

The Lagos State Government says 29 additional coronavirus patients, comprising two Indians and 27 Nigerians have been discharged from its isolation centres.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

He said that a total of 854 patients had now been discharged in the state.

”Today (Friday) 29 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 24 males and five females, including two Indians, were discharged from our Gbagada, Lekki and Agidingbi isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients, 20 from Gbagada, six from Lekki and three from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 854,” Sanwo-Olu said.

NAN

