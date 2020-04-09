The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, announced that it has discharged seven patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba area of the state.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

“Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged seven more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos.

“The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian,” he said.

Lagos has recorded 145 COVID-19 cases and has discharged 39 patients while three have died.

The governor, while saying that the state was looking forward to more great news in the coming days, enjoined the residents to support the government’s offensive against the COVID-19 pandemic by complying with directives and taking responsibility for themselves and community.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID19 in different communities across the State known as active case search,” he said.

According to him, the officials can be identified with a #COVID19 outbreak response tag or a letter from local government authorities, calling on the citizens to give their maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly.

“I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly. Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious,” Sanwo-Olu said.

