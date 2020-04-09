COVID-19: Lagos discharges seven more patients bringing total to 39
The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, announced that it has discharged seven patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba area of the state.
The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.
“Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.
“Today, we discharged seven more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.
“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos.
“The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian,” he said.
Lagos has recorded 145 COVID-19 cases and has discharged 39 patients while three have died.
