COVID-19: Lagos discharges four females, 1 male

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday announced that five more COVID-19 patients, comprising four females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively.

The governor gave the cheering news while giving an update on the battle the state had been waging against the global pandemic that occasioned the deaths of several thousand of people, saying the batch of those discharged now brought the total to “55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community.”

“As we commemorate the sacrifice of Love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, five more patients; four females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and society.

“The patients were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community,” he said in a statement.

The governor said the news coming on the auspicious day of celebration of Easter gave him joy and happiness as it did to others, urging the citizens to all continue to show love and sacrifice for the course of humanity as “we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain the pandemic.”

In particular, he enjoined Lagosians to stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle, observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene and report the suspicion to appropriate persons.

“Let’s continue to make the little sacrifices for the greater good,” the governor admonished.

