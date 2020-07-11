COVID-19: Lagos discharges 50 fully recovered patients

Lagos State government on Friday discharges a total of 50 COVID-19 patients, comprising 13 females and 37 males, including 26 foreign nationals from its various isolation facilities across the state to reunite with the society, having fully recovered treated and tested negative to the virus.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen covering Alausa, Ikeja while giving an update on the pandemic in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, The patients are six from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, one from Vidic and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres.

He, however, reminded Lagosians that it was now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask, urging them to continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government so as to ensure a COVID-19 Free Lagos.

“Good people of Lagos, “Today, 50 #COVID-19 Lagos patients; 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 6 from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, 1 from Vidic and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID-19FreeLagos,” the governor said.

