COVID-19: Lagos discharges 16 foreigners, 39 Nigerians

Lagos State government on Saturday announced the discharge of 55 more COVID-19 patients comprising 16 females and 39 males, including 16 foreign nationals from its various isolation facilities across the state to reunite with the society.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known in a release made available by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile.

According to the governor, the patients were discharged having been fully treated and tested negative to the virus, saying the latest figure of those discharged now brought to the total number so far discharged in the state to 1,419.

Sanwo-Olu said the newly discharged patients were 14 from Onikan, five from Gbagada, five from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi, six from Lekki, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), four from First Cardiology and nine from LUTH isolation centres.

He, however, urged Lagosians to continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles to ensure that the state was free of the pandemic.

“Good people of Lagos, 55 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females and 39 males including 16 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 14 from Onikan, 5 from Gbagada, 5 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 8 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 4 from First Cardiology and 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID.

“This brings to 1419, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

