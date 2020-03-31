COVID-19: Lagos bus services suspends operations as restriction kicks off 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), Mr Idowu Oguntona, has announced the suspension of services of the company to the commuting public, saying the suspension took effect from 11 pm, Monday, 30th March 2020.

Oguntona made this known in a statement signed by the Agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Mr Afolabi Olawale, hinging the decision on the 14-day restriction of movement across Lagos to halt the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

The LBSL opined that the position of the company would further enhance the efforts and chances of defeating COVID-19, saying it would promote social distancing and prevent more people from contracting the disease.

While acknowledging the temporary discomfort which the decision might have on residents of the state, Oguntona underscored the need to pay the sacrifice for the attainment of a greater Lagos and overall wellbeing of the populace.

He, therefore, enjoined all citizens to adhere strictly to the preventive measures advised by the Lagos State government and health authorities to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let me thank all our esteemed passengers for your patronage and loyalty to our services thus far; we are sure that you are keeping safe, may God protect and keep each and every one of us safe and heal our land,” Oguntona prayed.

