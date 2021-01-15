COVID-19: Lagos Assembly Muslim Community suspends Juma’at prayer

The Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community has suspended Juma’at prayer until further notice.

The community’s League of Imams said that the suspension became necessary in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Imams also noted that the directive by the Lagos State government regarding social gatherings was a pragmatic way to reduce the spread of the virus in the state.

“The Muslim Community of the Assembly would cooperate with the state government by following and obeying its directive on reducing the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

“We are not going to put the lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters in danger. Hence there is the need to advise our Muslim faithful to stay away from Juma’at service indefinitely pending the outcome of further government directive,” the league said.

The Leagues of Imams commended the state government for the measures taken so far to contain the disease.

