COVID-19: Labour Minister commends nurses, midwives for playing critical roles

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has commended the dedication of the Nigerian health workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The commendation was contained in a message by the Minister to the President of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Mr Abdulrafiu Adetunji.

According to the Minister, the account of the battle on Covid-19 would be incomplete without the gallant roles of the healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses/midwives, lab technicians and allied health professionals.

“They are the bulwark, the frontline soldiers in the war against the enemy – the coronavirus and its attendant disease condition COVID-19,” Ngige said.

Recognising the importance role of nurses in the fight against COVID-19; he said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has dedicated this year’s World Health Day to the nursing profession with a theme, ‘Support Nurses and Midwives,’ in view of their critical role in battle against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister recalled that the circumstances in which the Nurses and Midwives operate to save lives, expose them to numerous health hazards and in some cases, death and noted the appropriateness of the theme of this year’s celebration .

He further paid tributes to the efforts of the members of the union in fighting the pandemic in Nigeria, urging them not to relent in the various battles of the war, especially in the epicentre of the pandemic in Lagos, FCT and other states of the federation.

He assured them of the continued support of the Federal Government, and prayed God to protect them.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19

IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story