COVID-19: Labour leader tasks FG, state govt to declare teachers essential workers

A labour leader and former governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu has called on the federal and state governments to declare teachers as frontline workers; as Nigeria gradually eases out after prolonged lockdown to contain the devastating impact of COVID-19.

The former Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress said teachers should be declared frontline workers with better incentives, remuneration and comprehensive health insurance to ensure educational service delivery.

According to him, teachers should be classified as “essential workers” to enable the country guarantee continuous educational service delivery during the pandemic.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in its guidelines sanctioned by the security agencies classifies essential workers as medical personnel, diligent journalists, courageous fire service personnel and telecommunications workers.

But Comrade Aremu made a case for teachers as essential services in his virtual presentation at fourth edition Kwara State chapter of National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Annual Ramadan Lecture in honour of his late wife, Hadjia Hamdalat Aremu in Ilorin.

The Special Adviser to Kwara State Governor on Health, Professor Wale Suleiman, was the key speaker at the two-hour vitual interactive session with the theme “COVID-19: Gains in Pain- Kwara Experience.”

He called for an “immediate impact assessment” of the lock down on education.

According to him before the pandemic, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicated that the population of out of school children in Nigeria has risen from 10.5 million to 13.2 million, the highest in the world.

He also observed that not less than 120,000,000 children and students are currently out of school in West Africa, mostly from Nigeria; adding that if measures are not in place urgently, there might be renewed worsening mass illiteracy in Nigeria and Africa.

“One of the eased lockdown measures as directed by the Federal government should be on the education sector,” he said.

Comrade Aremu advised that the government make the period of lock down to “reinvent the public schools in terms of provision of water, sanitary personal protective materials for students and above all space for physical distanced interactions in the condition of pandemic”.

He pointed out that COVID-19 had “once again exposed the underdevelopment of educational infrastructure and the inherent inequalities between the education of the children of well having parents and mass of children in abandoned public schools.”

He called for bail outs for public education through public and private partnership as envisaged by UN Sustainable Development Goals.

