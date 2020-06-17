Kwara State government has directed that all motorcycles and other items seized during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state be released to their owners without any preconditions.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday, the state government said that the directive to release the seized items was made in order not to worsen socioeconomic hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has already imposed at global, national, state, and individual levels.

“We commend the security agencies for their good work during and after the lockdown. They did and are still doing a great job, and the government is grateful to them. The seizure of motorcycles and other items at that time was a lawful way of enforcing compliance with safety measures,” the statement added.

“Following the relaxation of the lockdown, however, the government hereby directs immediate and unconditional release of those motorcycles and other items to their owners so as not to worsen the socioeconomic hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has already imposed at global, national, state, and individual levels”, he said.

The statement also said that football viewing centres are not allowed to open yet, because such facilities could be a dangerous window for widespread transmission of the COVID-19 among viewers.

“The government is aware that the English Premier League commences Wednesday, June 17th. This is to state clearly that viewing centres are not allowed to open under any guise during this COVID-19 pandemic. Doing so will actively promote the spread of COVID-19 virus, endanger people’s lives, and further stretch public resources to the limit,” Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor and spokesman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, said in a statement.

“The government fully appreciates and apologises for the inconveniences this restriction means for some businesses and football enthusiasts.

However, it has a duty to ensure that lives are protected. This cannot be compromised. The government similarly warns against mass gatherings (crowded weddings/clubbing/partying) of any kind at this time. Violators shall come under the full weight of the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020.”

