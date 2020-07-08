COVID-19: Kwara directs all contacts with late CoS to go for test

Kwara State Government has directed all persons who had contact with the late chief of staff to the state governor, Alhaji Adisa Logun, in the last 14 days go for COVID-19 test.

In a statement by the state commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, on the burial of the late governor’s aide, the commissioner said that the contacts should proceed to the COVID-19 Infectious Disease Centre/Hospital at Sobi, Ilorin for immediate collection of their samples for test.

It will be recalled that the late chief of staff reportedly died of COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday evening.

The commissioner also said that such persons will thereafter proceed to self-isolate until the result of their test is communicated to them.

“After due consultations, the family and the government of Kwara State hereby announce that a dignifying COVID-19 compliant Janazah would be held in honour of the late Chief of Staff on Wednesday (today) July 8 at his GRA home in Ilorin, the state capital.

“His Janazah shall be supervised by the burial team of the COVID-19 Technical committee in accordance with extant protocols for Muslims.

“The Janazah prayer shall be led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin. Only selected family members, a few clerics appointed by His Eminence the Emir of Ilorin, and a few government officials are to attend.

“We empathise with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, the family of our Chief of Staff, and all Kwarans at this mourning period.

We further advise that friends, families and associates should please mourn and pray for him from their respective abodes.

We emphasise that members of the public should kindly respect the privacy of the family and all safety rules at this time and always”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story