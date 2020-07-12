COVID-19: Kwara deputy governor’s aides test positive

Some aides of the Kwara State deputy governor and chairman of the Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr Kayode Alabi, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Modupe Joel, on Sunday, the deputy governor said his COVID-19 positive aides have been admitted to Covid-19 Infectious centre, Sobi Specialist Hospital Ilorin.

Mr Alabi, who again called on the people of the state to always adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols, warned that the disease is a real and present danger that requires serious caution.

ALSO READ: Lagos doctors begin 3 days warning strike Monday

He explained that the government is determined to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and curb community transmission.

The Deputy Governor called on Kwarans to take responsibility in the fight against the disease, saying that the only antidote against COVID-19 is to obey all the government’s and health officials precautionary measures such as wearing of nose masks, avoidance of large gathering, adherence to physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water or sanitiser, among others.

He also advised all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to emulate his action by testing staff.