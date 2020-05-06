COVID-19: Kwara Chief Judge grants 46 inmates amnesty

Chief Judge of Kwara State, Sulyman Durosinlorun, has given amnesty to 46 awaiting trial inmates of Oke Kura and Mandala custodial centres in the state as part of ongoing measures to decongest the centres over COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the exercise in Ilorin on Wednesday, the CJ said that careful examination of files of the inmates showed that their detention was “manifestly unlawful”.

Durosinlorun, who granted outright release to 18 prison inmates of Oke Kura and Mandala custodial centres, also released on bail and relaxed bail conditions for 28 others.

He said the exercise was carried out after deliberations with concerned magistrates, Area Court judges and police prosecutors over the list of awaiting trial inmates of the centres submitted to him.

“The first set of people that were outrightly released was because we found out that their detention was either manifestly unlawful or basis of their detention is civil and not criminal or that they are minor offences and they had been there for quite some time, some since 2017.

The second batch was granted bail and for those who have been granted bail, I have asked the magistrate or the area Court judges to relax and review their bail condition, so that they can call their people to effect their release.

“Some were asked to produce two sureties, I have asked the magistrate or the area Court judges to reduce it to one so that they can quickly process their release.

“My words of advice to the beneficiaries of the amnesty is that they should turn a new leaf and shun all criminal activities, especially, for those who have been granted outright release. As they journey, therefore, from captivity to freedom, they should make themselves useful by contributing meaningfully to the wellbeing of their families and society at large.

To the second batch, who have been directed to be admitted to bail, I urge them not to abscond or attempt to abscond from justice as the long arm of the law will catch up with them no matter how long it takes if they do. They should endeavour to attend all court sittings until their trials are finally concluded”, he said.

It is recalled that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, under his prerogative of mercy in the constitution, granted amnesty to a total 101 inmates in the three custodial centres of Lafiagi, Oke Kura and Mandala in the state to reduce the overpopulation of the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, 83 inmates were released outrightly, while 16 inmates on death sentence had it changed to life imprisonment, while two of such had an outright release.

Also speaking, the Controller of Corrections, Kwara state command, Mr Adebisi Adewale Francis, who said that there had been no case of the virus in any of the centres in the state, urged the state government to instruct management of government hospitals to provide free treatment to inmates.

