COVID-19: Kogi workers to stay at home till further notice ― Govt

The Kogi State government has directed that workers should still stay at home till further notice saying there is no “desperate need for total lockdown yet” over the dreaded coronavirus.

Speaking with journalists in Lokoja, on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo said: “Workers on GL 1 to 13 have been directed to continue to work from home until further notice.

“The state government is monitoring the situation and will continue to take responsible decisions to ensure the virus doesn’t ravage the state.

“As you are aware, Kogi is the centre of the nation and any attempt to lockdown Kogi totally will be tantamount to locking down Nigeria and her economy. We are the gateway to the Federal Capital Territory, South East, South West, South-South and many others.

“We are urging the people to ensure personal hygiene as well as observe social distancing to reduce contact to the barest minimum.

“Schools have been shut down and workers in certain categories have been working from their homes. Some markets have been closed down and we have placed a necessary but temporary ban on religious and social gatherings. Commercial motorcyclists have been told to stay off the roads.

“All these measures are in place to ensure Kogi is not devastated by the pandemic,” he said.

Fanwo urged the people of the state not to panic, as the government is working hard to ensure they are protected.

He said: “The Squadron Committee on COVID-19 led by the Deputy Governor of the state, His Excellency Chief Edward Onoja is working round the clock to ensure the State is prepared for any eventuality. And contrary to some fake news in some quarters, our Containment/Isolation Center is fully ready to manage any eventuality. We have also trained our medical personnel to handle COVID-19 cases.

He commended religious leaders for strictly adhering to the directive of government on congregating, saying their cooperation has helped the state maintain a “no COVID-19 status”.

