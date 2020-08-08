COVID-19: Kogi govt begins fumigation of schools ahead of resumption

The Kogi State Government has commenced the fumigation of schools ahead of the resumption of students for exit classes on August 10, in the state.

Addressing journalists at Crowther Memorial College Lokoja, where the exercise kick-started, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, FCIB, commended the governor for his pro-activeness in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones stressed that Kogi State, under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello, had been proactive, saying, ”the fumigation exercise is a continuation of how proactive our governor has been, which is the reason Kogi did not suffer the devastation of COVID-19 like other states.

”Even before the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 gave the protocols to be observed in reopening schools, Kogi was already prepared.

”This is why you can see what we are doing today. I can assure you that no school in Kogi will be left out of this exercise.

”We have also instructed all private schools to fumigate their schools and ensure they observe all established protocols by NCDC for safety against COVID-19.

”His Excellency has given the marching order to fumigate all schools to ensure that the lives of learners and teachers are not endangered in Kogi State,” Jones said.

The commissioner urged parents to take personal responsibilities for their hygienes and that of their children by observing all protocols against COVID-19 pandemic while urging them to support the government.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Victor Omofaiye stressed that one of the requirements for schools reopening is to ensure that schools were properly disinfected against the COVID-19.

According to him, even though the state is still free of COVID-19, we must do the needful for the safety of the learners and teachers in the state.

”We are partners in progress and the ministry of environment will always be ready whenever we are called upon, and we will do our work diligently.

”We thank the governor for being proactive in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Omofaiye said.

On his part, Hon. Moses Ododo, a member of Kogi House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Education, commended the governor and the commissioners for their proactiveness, assuring them of the necessary support from the State House of Assembly.

The Principal of Crowther Memorial College, Mrs Mabel Ogunmola, said she felt elated and excited especially when she heard that her school would be the first to be fumigated.

”With this fumigation now, the news will go to the students and even their parents and they will be happy that schools now are safe for reopening under a conducive and safe environment,” Ogunmola said.

She thanked the governor, the commissioners and their team for the gesture.

Other schools fumigated included: Bishop Delisle College, UBE/JSS Holy Trinity School, Police Nur/Pry Sch, Govt. Sci. Sec. Sch., among others.

The officials of both ministries of education and environment including the Perm. Sec. of Education, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi; General Manager, Kogi Sanitation and Waste Mgt. Board, Mr Abdulganiyu Sani, among others, were also part of the fumigation team.

