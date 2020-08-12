COVID-19: Kogi acting CJ to decongest police cells

In his determination to rid the correctional centres and police cells of awaiting trial suspects, the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusuyi, has promised to set machinery in motion to fastrack decongestion process of Police cells and correctional centres in the state.

Justice Olusuyi stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Ede, in his office in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The CJ blamed the Police for detaining suspects more than necessary, saying that the COVID-19 lockdown has worsened the situation of suspects in the police cells across the state.

He explained that he was in the Police Headquarters as a follow up to the earlier visit to his office by the Deputy Commissioner of Police who laid complaints about the congestion of the Police Custody following the refusal of Nigerian Correctional Centres to accept the awaiting trial suspects.

He restated the commitment of the Judiciary to continue to partner with the police and other security agencies in the state.

“We are here to identify with your tasks of maintaining law and order in this difficult time. We have come to see how you have been coping with the new challenges the command is facing to combat crimes,” the CJ said.

He advised the police not to keep suspects in their cell facilities beyond legal bounds, advising the police to collaborate with the magistrate’ courts for quick dispensation of cases.

He, therefore, commended the Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba Ede in his efforts to combat crimes and criminality in the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ede, while leading the Acting Chief Judge on inspection of cells at the command headquarters and A Division assured the suspects of the speedy trial of their cases.

