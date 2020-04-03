The Kenyang Mining Company Nigeria Limited has donated N3 million to Nasarawa State Government, as part of its contribution to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Presenting a cheque to Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, on Friday, at the Government House, representative of the company, Raymond Zhau, said the donation was part of the effort of the company to support the government and people of the state in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Zhau recalled that the state government has demonstrated a measure of friendship towards the company and it has, therefore, become necessary for the firm to reciprocate the gesture by donating the money and face masks.

“As a friend of Nasarawa State and at this time, we want to offer our help to the government to have better control and fight against coronavirus.

“From my company, we are offering 30, 000 face masks, as medical support and apart from that, we are donating three million naira to the government account,” Zhau stated.

On the 30,000 face masks, Zhau expressed concern that strict regulations at the Lagos port may delay the arrival of the items from China but assured that it will be delivered in time for use by the people.

He used the opportunity to show appreciation to the government of Nasarawa State, for according to the company conducive working environment through the years, stressing that by working together as a family, the battle against COVID-19 will be won.

Zhou was accompanied on the visit to the Lafia Government House by the Managing Director of the company, Bill Nie.

Responding, Engineer Sule, thanked the Kenyang Mining Company Nigeria Limited, for assisting the state at the right time.

The Governor disclosed that already, there is a COVID Committee put in place by the state government, headed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, where all forms of assistance to the state towards fighting coronavirus, will be channelled.

Engineer Sule assured that the three million naira donation will be handed over to the committee for use to the benefit of the people of the state, especially for the benefit of the Udege community.

He expressed confidence that with efforts being put in place by governments at various levels, COVID-19 will be curtailed across the country.

The Governor advised the company to ensure they isolate their workers who may be returning from China, for the mandatory two weeks, in order to protect other workers, as well as the people of the area.

Kenyang Mining Company Limited has its operational base in Udege area of Nasarawa Local Government Area and is into mining tin and columbite for export.

