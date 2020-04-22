COVID-19: Katsina receives 419 almajiri returnees from Kano

Katsina State government said it had received 419 Almajiri returnees from Kano State as part of a joint effort to curb the spread of coronavirus between the two states.

Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG ), Alh Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, disclosure this while he received the returnees at the Gidan Mutum Daya, a border town with Kano on Wednesday.

He expressed happiness that Katsina and Kano are now taking the measures towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the two states.

According to him, the state government had already closed down both Islamiyya and Qur’anic schools and returned all the almajiris to their parents including those from Niger Republic.

The SSG thanked Kano State government for making adequate arrangements in profiling and quarantining the returnees before handing over.

He urged for continuous synergy between the two states with a view to surmounting all issues hindering the progress in the zone.

He added that all the returnees would be taking to the NYSC camp in Katsina for another round of health examinations from where they would be transported back to their various localities across the state.

The SSG warned parents to desist from sending their wards to unknown places thereby exposing them to social dangers under the guise of seeking religious knowledge.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPPIS: Buhari Approves Immediate Payment Of University Lecturers Withheld Salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the February and March, withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in a… Read full story

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story