The Katsina State Government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown to between 10:00 pm and 4:00 a.m daily across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

“Following the drop in the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state and growing concern by the government and other stakeholders over the effect of the lockdown on the socio-economic life of the people.

“His Excellency, the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has lifted all forms of ban and restriction orders issued under the lockdown throughout the state with effect from Tuesday, June 2,” he said.

The government warned people to strictly observe and adhere to all health and security guidelines such as wearing of face mask, maintaining social distance, regular hand washing with soap and use of sanitiser, he said.

He said residents should note that restriction on interstate travels is still in place, while “restriction on motorcycles operation between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am in the state is still in force.”

“Gov Masari appeals to people to strictly comply with the relaxation order as failure to do so will lead to a total shutdown of the state,” he added.

Inuwa assured that the state government would continue to do its best to curb the spread of the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had totally locked down Katsina, Batagarawa and Daura local government areas for having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

(NAN)

