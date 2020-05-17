COVID-19: Kano to discharge over 2,000 quarantined Almajiris

Kano State government has said that all necessary arrangements have been concluded to discharge on Monday over 2,000 Almajiris, who were quarantined in an attempt to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

The State Commissioner for Education and Chairman Committee on Repatriation of Almajiri students, Muhammadu Sanusi Kiru, disclosed this on Sunday, during a visit to the two centres at Kiru and Karaye Local Government Areas where the over 2,000 Almajiris were quarantined.

He, however, added that most of the Almajiris were repatriated from other states while others were picked within the metropolis and would be handed over to their parents at various local government areas of the state.

He said, “Some of them that shows signs of illness would be further isolated before taking them back to their parents.”

He dismissed allegations of lack of care for the children, noting that they were well fed with adequate social amenities at the quarantine centres.

However, while speaking to a cross-section of the Almajiris they expressed happiness over their feeding and accommodation.

They commended the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for taking adequate care of them at their isolation centres.

