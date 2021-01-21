COVID-19: Kano govt extends ban on social gathering to clubs, concerts, street parties

The Kano State government has said that the ban it imposed on the activities of viewing and event centres now extends to clubs, concerts, street parties and other large social gatherings as part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

This was just as the state government said it would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the control of the disease.

According to a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy made available on Thursday, the government said all the restrictions have to be enforced “because the safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.”

He, however, stated that the state government would continue to engage all the stakeholders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distancing and collective effort to combat this pandemic.

The commissioner pointed out that security agents have been mandated to ensure full compliance without exception.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)… Kano extends ban to clubs| Kano extends ban to clubs| Kano extends ban to clubs