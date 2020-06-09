COVID-19: Kano govt confirms 5 new cases, records one death

Kano State Government has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the state from 132 sample results, one new death also recorded.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,004 as of Monday evening.

The State Ministry of Health announced this in a tweet that 27 patients were discharged with one recorded death.

It further reads that total confirmed cases of the pandemic in the state are 1,004 with active cases of 478 and 477 persons discharged with 49 deaths.

