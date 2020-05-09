COVID-19: Kano donates equipment to Dala orthopedic hospital

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in his effort to tame the threat and further transmission of the global pandemic of COVID-19 in Kano State and also promoting safer working environment for health workers, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), cartons of hand sanitiser, boots, face masks, pump buckets, soaps, among others, to Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Comrade Abba Anwar.

The statement also disclosed that other items donated to the hospital included hand gloves and other fumigating materials, all in an attempt to cleanse the facility environment and help the facility deal decisively with the pandemic.

Ganduje assured the Chief Medical Director, Dr Muhammad Nuhu Salihu, that the state would continue to give its helping hand to the facility.

His words: “I am glad to inform you that, this federal government facility is performing wonderfully well, as far as healthcare delivery system is concerned. That is why we are always happy to push forward our assistance to the hospital.”

He said the state government “is so much concerned about the hazardous nature of health worker’s responsibility in both state and federal facilities. So also in our private facilities. What we are bringing today are items that can help in protect your health workers from contracting the deadly disease.”

Governor Ganduje urged for good and proper coordination between the state and the hospital, adding that, “without proper coordination between us we won’t be able to achieve much in this respect. Our system of coordination must be effective.”

Ganduje ordered for general fumigation of the facility, which he directed to the state ministry of environment, as the Commissioner of the ministry, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, was at the event during the presentation of the materials to the Orthopedic Hospital management.

According to the commissioner, “His Excellency the Governor directed us to go round and fumigate all health facilities in the state, among other public places. Here we are at the federal government facility, Dala Orthopedic Hospital.

“The same fumigation exercise is taking place in other health facilities across the state. All federal and state facilities. We are even going round private facilities.”

The CMD of the Orthopedic Hospital, Dr Nuhu, appreciated the gesture. He said: “Your Excellency Sir this is the first donation we are receiving since the breaking of the pandemic in the state. And we are extremely happy Sir for the concern and the good gesture.”

He also appreciated how caring the state has been to the hospital for a very long time, emphasising that, “sir, we are very grateful for all the good things your administration has been rendering to our facility. We are also grateful and thankful for the new gate the state government has constructed for us, sir.”

Governor Ganduje was earlier at Abubakar Imam Urology Centre and Daula Hotel where he inspected Isolation Centres there, as provided by the state and Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, for COVID-19 potential patients.

At Nuhu Bamalli hospital, Governor Ganduje made an official presentation of items donated by the state, all in an effort to save the state from the threat of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar items were donated to Meccah Specialist Eye Hospital, Gadon Kaya, Kano when the hospital management thanked the state government for the good caring and concern.