COVID-19: Kano deserves same attention as Lagos ― Senator Barau

Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, has called on the Federal Government to give adequate moral and financial supports to Kano State amidst the outbreak of the pandemic, coronavirus.

According to available statistics, Kano State is presently the third-highest state with COVID-19 cases in the country after Lagos and Abuja.

Lagos State recently got a financial gesture of N10billion from the Federal Government to combat the deadly scourge.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation in a statement, on Wednesday, said with the noticeable spread of the virus in Kano State, there was a need for the Federal Government to assist the state government with funds, equipment and additional testing facilities to meet the challenges of the most populous state in the country in combating the threat.

While welcoming the announced monitoring of the state by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, he said Federal Government assistance would not only be of help to Kano but also to the states of Northern Nigeria and invariably the country because of the strategic role the state plays in the life of the nation.

Pleading for proactive action, Senator Barau pleaded with the Federal Government not to wait until the virus spreads beyond the capability of the state before coming in, but move swiftly as it did in Lagos to save the North-West state.

While commending Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his administration’s proactive steps taken to combat the pandemic as attested to by the Director-General of the Centre for Disease Control [NCDC], Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the senator called for federal interventions through the provision of financial support, equipment and testing kits.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is such that no state government can effectively deal with it alone without the assistance of federal government no matter how rich and developed such sub-national could be., said the lawmaker, adding that “President Muhammadu Buhari should please help to urgently assist Kano State at this point in time.”

