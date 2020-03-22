COVID-19: Kaduna monitoring three persons 

The Kaduna State government, on Sunday, said it was monitoring three persons with recent travel history to COVID-19 endemic countries.

A statement from the state commissioner for Health, Hajiya Amina Baloni said that her ministry was monitoring three persons who recently returned from the United Kingdom(UK) and Egypt and were in self-isolation but are asymptomatic (without symptoms).

‘The Ministry of Health urges all Kaduna residents to stay calm and ensure they observe the prevention steps that are being publicised on all credible media.

“These include Hand-washing: residents should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers;

Maintain social distancing, keeping at least two meters apart from other people;

“Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;

“Practice respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing and dispose of the tissue immediately in a covered bin or cough into your elbow;

“All travelers from affected countries should self-isolate for a period of 14 days and report any symptom of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing to the following numbers;

“So far, the EOC has developed a preparedness plan and has undertaken an assessment of the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC), and is ready to receive patients.

“The Kaduna State Emergency Operations Committee meets twice weekly to review the progress of the plan.”

Husband Cheats On Wife, Catches Coronavirus From Lover

A cheating husband who caught coronavirus on a secret break to Italy with his mistress is now in isolation in the UK with his wife who has no idea how he caught it. The woman has no idea how her partner caught Covid-19 but the man confessed to medical coordinators in the north of England… Read full story

US Researchers Begin First Coronavirus Vaccine Test

US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges. With a careful jab in a healthy volunteer’s arm, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

Australian Scientists Claim To Have Developed Vaccine For Coronavirus But Not Ready To Let Go

Australian scientists claim they have already developed a coronavirus vaccine, but it could take months before it is ready to be rolled out. Three scientists from the University of Queensland, in Brisbane, believe they have created a vaccine that could immunize against COVID-19… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE