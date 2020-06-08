COVID-19: Kabba Chief Imam, son never tested positive ― Kogi govt

Kogi State government has stated that the Kabba Chief Imam, Sheik Abubakar Ahmad and one of his sons never tested positive for COVID-19.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo made this known while addressing newsmen on the present state of COVID-19 in the state.

“The respected Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheik Abubakar Ahmad who is in his early 60s along with one of his sons was the purported index cases from Kogi State declared on May 27, 2020, by the NCDC. They were whisked to Abuja from Lokoja on the said day and declared COVID-19 positive a few hours later.

“After 9 days in her custody, the NCDC discharged the Chief Imam on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 and upon his return home, he was extensively debriefed by us with a view to ensuring that any lingering public health implications of his case are identified and resolved.

“We were however shocked to discover that his experiences in the hands of the NCDC are far from everything that Nigerians have been told constitute best practices in a COVID-19 situation, especially its pathogenesis and management.

“The Chief Imam, an upright and outstanding man who is only interested in the truth confirmed what we have known all along – that he did not test positive for COVID-19 and received no result of such a diagnosis neither did his doctors at the National Hospital, Abuja where he was confined advise him on it.

“The cleric maintains that he suffered from nothing beyond complications from an attack by bees, medical conditions which pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic and stress from travels associated with his work. Till he was released yesterday, he was held in conditions which allowed him to interact with visitors.

“The son’s case is even more strange as he has a negative test result to confirm that he is COVID-19 free. Ditto all his siblings who were tested in the days following as the NCDC serially sought an off-taker for the second COVID-19 case which they had earlier foisted on Kogi State.

“Throughout his father’s time in the custody of the NCDC, and in keeping with his COVID-19 negative status, the son remained at liberty and was his father’s primary helper. He was never hospitalised and was allowed to go home each day and return the next. He was allowed to mingle freely with family, visitors, hospital staff and others. Yet, till this day, he remains the second case of COVID-19 allocated to Kogi State on the NCDC’s scoreboard.

“You all will recall that despite our disagreement with the NCDC’s conduct in the entire circumstances of this case, we moved rapidly and ensured that every member of the Chief Imam’s family, as well as his direct contacts, were traced and tested within hours of the NCDC announcement on May 27. They all tested negative.

“We also declared a total lockdown of his Local Government Area, Kabba-Bunu, and carried out thorough contact tracing and surveillance activities involving active case search, with SARS-COV2 tests duly conducted and completed.

Again, we found nothing to warrant a protracted lockdown which is why His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State lifted it after only 4 days,” he said.

He further said that the alleged 3rd Case of COVID-19 credited to Kogi State by the NCDC is shaping up to be another exercise in secrecy and unverifiable processes by the NCDC.

“Nearly one week after she was snuck unto the NCDC’s list, the Kogi State government is yet to be armed with the actionable information she needs to take preemptive actions in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

“We suspect that NCDC’s lackadaisical attitude may not be unconnected with the knowledge that no infection has been found. Just like in the case of the Chief Imam and his family, let it be known that we are looking out for our city and will demand full reckoning should any harm come to her.

He noted that it was clear once again that there is no case of COVID-19 in Kogi State. If ever there is, the state government will be the first to announce it while deploying all recommended protocols and procedures.

He, therefore, assured the people of Kogi State that the state government will continue to work extra hard to make sure that this increasingly controversial disease does not come into the state, stressing that the isolation centres remain unoccupied and that they have thousands of Rapid Test Kits available and recently acquired a mobile molecular laboratory which will arrive the state any moment now.

