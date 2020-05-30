COVID-19: Kabba chief Imam alive, family says

The family of Chief Imam of Kabba, Kogi State, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, on Saturday, confirmed that the Chief Imam is not dead.

This came following reports, on Saturday, that the Kabba Chief Imam is dead.

The spokesperson of the family, Alhaji Shaibu Adekunle Ejibunu, in a press statement, issued on Saturday, said they received with utmost surprise, the insinuation that Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Ejibunu is dead.

“This is a blatant lie, falsehood from the pit of hell, orchestrated blackmail to tarnish the family image, the Kabba community and its people, our well-wishers as well as the goodwill of the government of Kogi State on this issue.

“We debunked this in all its entirety. We pray that Almighty Allah be with our Imam, brother, community leader.

“Also we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, the Governor of Kogi State and the government for the concerns and supports, we thank the Obaro of Kabba, and all the other Ololu Obas for their continued prayers, all our leaders in Kabba and in the diaspora, the entire people of Kabba and Okun land.

“We are indeed grateful to all for this tremendous support for the Ejibunu family at this challenging time for the family. God bless you all.”

Also, Senator Dino Melaye prayed for the quick recovery of the Kabba Chief Imam.

“Oh Lord our God. Out of your mercy and splendor, please heal the chief Imam of Kabba who is like a father to me. He is a very good man from a very noble family. Touch him and by extension Okunland in particular and Kogi State in general. COVID-19 is less harmful than malaria if detected early.

“Most cases have disappeared within 10 days of treatment. Once there is a symptom please go for test and let’s all observe all protocols as laid down by NCDC. NCDC has its own wahala but COVID is real. God bless us all. No soul by the resurrection power of our Lord Jesus Christ will be lost in Okun land and Kogi State. It is well with our state.”

