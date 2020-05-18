COVID-19: Journalist, 19 others discharged in Bauchi, three new cases recorded

Twenty more COVID-19 patients in Bauchi State including the only journalist who tested positive have recovered and discharged according to their second test by the NCDC which turned out to be negative to COVID-19 just as three new positive cases were recorded.

After testing positive to COVID-19 virus and thereafter spending weeks on treatment at the various treatment centres in the state, all their results come out negative and they were discharged on Sunday.

This latest mass discharge has now brought the total number of those discharged so far after testing negative to COVID-19 as of Sunday, 17 May 2020, to 89.

According to information from the State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center, those Discharged based on LGAs distribution for Sunday 17/5/2020: Bauchi 17, Ganjuwa 2 and Katagum 1.

In summary, the state has a total of 123 COVID-19 active patients who are on hospitals admission at the various treatment centres across the state and are being properly and fairly managed while so far, the state’s total confirmed cases is stationed at 215 as at Sunday, May 17th, 2020.

