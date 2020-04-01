The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (AHPA) have called on all health workers across the country to support governments, both federal and states, in curtailing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

JOHESU also commended the health workers for their courageous efforts so far displayed in the fight against COVID-19; especially those at the border and entry points, emergency units, ICU and in various Isolation Centres across Nigeria for their resilience and commitment to combat the dreaded COVID-19 menace.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Com Josiah Biobelemoye and the National Secretary, Com Florence Ekpebor, JOHESU noted that despite agitations among health workers over unkept commitment and promises from federal and state governments, health workers have stood tall in the forefront as first responders in stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

The statement said: “JOHESU greatly salutes the commitment and patriotism shown by members and call for both federal and state governments to provide the needed tools like PPEs and other necessary gadgets, etc, for the protection of members at this very trying time of our Nation.

“JOHESU commends President Muhammadu Buhari for an instructive broadcast on COVID-19 while demanding strong inclusion of our members in the implementation of the various economic stimulus measures, interventions and palliatives mentioned in the speech to motivate health professionals and staff.

“JOHESU/AHPA charge members to actively participate in all Taskforce/Committees and urge the inclusion of members in the various COVID-19 taskforce and committees by both federal and state governments in combatting the pandemic.

“We appeal to Nigerians to adhere to all instructions/regulations, including the stay at home order and work from home directives to guide against further spread of the virus, while strongly appealing to citizens to maintain good hygiene, by washing hands with soap frequently or use appropriate alcohol-based hand sanitizers and reminds all, the importance of strict observance of social distancing and stay safe.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE